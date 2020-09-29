VIDEO: Mariah Carey Explains Why She Tweeted 'Thanksgiving Is Canceled'

Mariah Carey tells Stephen that her tweet wasn't an attack on Turkey Day.

Songwriters Hall of Fame member Mariah Carey tells Stephen that her tweet wasn't an attack on Turkey Day, instead it was a cryptic message to her fans meant to build excitement for the release of her book "The Meaning of Mariah Carey" which is out now.

Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!

