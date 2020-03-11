VIDEO: Mandy Moore Talks About Releasing 1st New Songs In 11 Years on TODAY SHOW

Actress and singer Mandy Moore chats with Hoda and Jenna about releasing "Silver Landings," her first new album in 11 years. She also discusses her work on NBC's hit drama "This Is Us" and her marriage to musician Taylor Goldsmith.

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!

