VIDEO: Mandy Moore Performs 'How Could This Be Christmas?' on THE TONIGHT SHOW
From her recent two-track holiday single release.
Musical guest Mandy Moore performs "How Could This Be Christmas?" for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Watch the performance below!
