Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement

VIDEO: Mandy Moore Performs 'How Could This Be Christmas?' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

From her recent two-track holiday single release.

Dec. 11, 2020  

Musical guest Mandy Moore performs "How Could This Be Christmas?" for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Watch the performance below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

VIDEO: Mandy Moore Performs 'How Could This Be Christmas?' on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You