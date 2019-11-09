VIDEO: Learn How THE WIZARD OF OZ is Being Restored Behind the Scenes at Warner Bros.

The Wizard of Oz has been restored a number of times but this is the very first 4K HDR edition of the 1939 classic!

In honor of the release of this rendition of the film, Collider was invited to Motion Picture Imaging at Warner Bros. to get a behind-the-scenes look at the facility and exactly what it takes to bring The Wizard of Oz to screen with an expanded color platelet and contrast range.

Watch the video below as they chat with Bob Bailey, the VP of Operations & Sales at MPI and colorist Janet Wilson who's worked on every Wizard of Oz restoration.

They show the difference between the 4K UHD scan and the original Technicolor camera negative, pinpoint certain details that you've never seen before in The Wizard of Oz no matter how times you've watched the film, walk through the cold room film vaults, and more!

Check out the video below!





