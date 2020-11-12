Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Laurence Fishburne Talks HISTORY'S GREATEST MYSTERIES on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Watch the clip from 'Good Morning America' below! 

Nov. 12, 2020  

The Emmy Award-winning actor and "Black-ish" star looks back at some famous mysteries on his new History Channel show.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


