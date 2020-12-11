Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Performs 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas'

A cover of the Christmas classic by Judy Garland.

Dec. 11, 2020  

It's a Kelly Clarkson Christmas wonderland! For this festive Kellyoke, she performs a classic rendition of "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" by Judy Garland.

Watch the performance below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


