VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Performs 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas'
A cover of the Christmas classic by Judy Garland.
It's a Kelly Clarkson Christmas wonderland! For this festive Kellyoke, she performs a classic rendition of "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" by Judy Garland.
Watch the performance below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
