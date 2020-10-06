Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'The First Cut Is Deepest'

Kelly and her band Y'all perform "The First Cut Is The Deepest" by Cat Stevens.

Oct. 6, 2020  

Kelly and her band Y'all perform "The First Cut Is The Deepest" by Cat Stevens in the latest Kellyoke.

Watch the performance below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

