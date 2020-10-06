VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'The First Cut Is Deepest'
Kelly and her band Y'all perform "The First Cut Is The Deepest" by Cat Stevens.
Kelly and her band Y'all perform "The First Cut Is The Deepest" by Cat Stevens in the latest Kellyoke.
Watch the performance below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME on Amazon Prime
- VIDEO: Emily Skinner and Alice Ripley Sing 'You Learn to Live Without' From IF/THEN
- VIDEO: Natalie Weiss and Felicia Boswell Perform 'Stand For' From EMOJILAND
- VIDEO: Heidi Blickenstaff Performs 'I Need Them to See Me' by Tom Kitt