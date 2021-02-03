VIDEO: Kathryn Hahn Talks WANDAVISION on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

Kathryn talks about her first role ever in How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days with Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson, hanging out with them, speculation over her character in "WandaVision," buying her very first computer YESTERDAY, and inspired by an argument Jimmy had with his wife Molly, Kathryn plays "Can You Lift Your Husband?" with her husband Ethan Sandler.

Watch the clip from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below!

