VIDEO: Kathryn Hahn Talks WANDAVISION on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

Kathryn also talks about her first role ever in HOW TO LOSE A GUY IN TEN DAYS.

Feb. 3, 2021  

Kathryn talks about her first role ever in How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days with Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson, hanging out with them, speculation over her character in "WandaVision," buying her very first computer YESTERDAY, and inspired by an argument Jimmy had with his wife Molly, Kathryn plays "Can You Lift Your Husband?" with her husband Ethan Sandler.

Watch the clip from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below!

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy®-nominated "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," ABC's late-night talk show. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is well known for its huge viral video successes, with over 11 billion views and more than 15 million subscribers on the show's Youtube channel. Some of Kimmel's most popular comedy bits include "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets," "Lie Witness News," "Unnecessary Censorship," "Halloween Candy Youtube Challenge," and music videos like "I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum."

