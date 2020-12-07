VIDEO: Katharine 'Kat' Kramer Celebrates Lily Tomlin On New HMP CELEBRITY SHOWCASE On YouTube

When actress Katharine "Kat" Kramer made her debut on Richard Skipper Celebrates podcast this past Saturday, she announced that she would be featured in the first episode on the new Youtube channel that HMP Celebrity Showcase has just launched. The Hollywood Media Professionals (formerly Pacific Pioneer Broadcasters) Celebrity Showcase premiered on Youtube this past Sunday, December 6th, and honored multi-award-winning actress and comedienne Lily Tomlin.

HMP CELEBRITY SHOWCASE is a weekly Youtube series honoring those who have contributed to Hollywood and its rich history of entertainment. Each month will be devoted to a different celebrity, legends who have been honored by the Hollywood Media Professionals at their exclusive luncheons for over 50 years. The Sunday episodes will feature humorous comments from the honoree's closest friends and fellow entertainers culminating when the honoree steps up to the podium to continue the fun.

The first month's tribute was to the incomparable Lily Tomlin. In the December 6th premiere, entertainer Kramer presented a showstopping original musical parody tribute to her friend and performing idol called "Dear Lily Tomlin." Ms. Kramer said "performing this musical salute for Lily Tomlin was a highlight of my life and career so far. She has inspired me as an actorvist. Lily has given me the courage to play male as well as female characters, and the passion to create a solo show."

On Sunday, December 13th, writer-comedian, and pal Bruce Vilanch recalls some of the wild adventures he and Lily enjoyed together. Sunday, December 20th brings Gary Owens, the legendary announcer of "Rowan and Martin's Laugh-In", and series creator/producer George Schlatter to the podium. Schlatter shares how he discovered Lily and cast her in the hit series. Then on Sunday, December 27th, Lily Tomlin herself takes to the stage to bring down the house with comedic and loving personal stories, told as only she can.

Check it out:

Upcoming monthly tributes will include Hollywood favorites.

In January 2021, HMP CELEBRITY SHOWCASE presents a love fest honoring comedian and impressionist supreme, Rich Little. It is a month-long tribute that includes comments and comedy from Ruta Lee, Tom Dreeson, Loni Anderson, Peter Marshall, followed by Rich Little himself for a rollicking career overview.

In February 2021, HMP CELEBRITY SHOWCASE honors actor/writer/director Carl Reiner in a one-on-one conversation with Tom Bergeron.

Other months will include all-star tributes to Michael Feinstein, Ed Asner, Fred Willard, Dick Cavett, Johnny Mathis, Loni Anderson, Engelbert Humperdink, Regis Philbin, and other media legends.

For over 50 years, Pacific Pioneer Broadcasters, now known as Hollywood Media Professionals, has proudly honored those who have contributed to our rich entertainment history. HMP strives to elevate and promote media and music through education and mentorship. The HMP SHOWCASE Youtube channel will provide fantastic archival memories for fans, students, and historians to preserve the HMP legacy, and engage future generations to celebrate the giants in our industry.

The channel can be accessed by going to www.Youtube.com and searching "HMP Celebrity Showcase."

Kat Kramer has continued to be prolific during the pandemic, and currently co-stars as "Fran" in the acclaimed indie feature film TURNOVER streaming on Amazon Prime, Google Play, YouTube, and tubitv. She won the award for Best Supporting Actress at the 2019 Love International Film Festival. TURNOVER won multiple film festivals, including Manhattan International Comedy Festival and stars veteran actors Paul Guilfoyle, Donna Mills, Beverly Todd, Carlos Carrasco, with Jamie Brewer, Ryker Lynch and Daniel Hoffman. It is a family movie about diversity and inclusion directed/co-written by Linda Palmer. It got a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Kramer also co-stars in the dramatic short film MOTHER'S DAY MEMORIES which won the Indie Spirit Award at the prestigious Idyllwild International Festival of Cinema (IIFC) 2020. The film originally premiered at the Oscar qualifying LA Shorts Fest and is about how Alzheimer's Disease effects families. This poignant film is eligible for major awards.

Kramer is a former Miss Golden Globe Ambassador and the founder of Kat Kramer's Films That Change The World" an international cinema series to showcase motion pictures and documentaries that raise important social issues. In 2021, she will present a virtual mini film festival to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of series with the continuing theme #SHEROesForChange.

The daughter of legendary filmmaker Stanley Kramer actress/producer Karen Sharpe-Kramer, and the Godchild/namesake of Katharine Hepburn. Ms. Kramer is the West Coast Representative for the Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center. As an actress, she has appeared on stage and won awards for her roles as Helen Keller in THE MIRACLE WORKER, Anne Frank in THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK, Estella in GREAT EXPECTATIONS, Joan of Arc in THE LARK, and appeared in ensemble THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES. She has appeared in such films as GOING SHOPPING, WHAT JUST HAPPENED and LITTLE FOCKERS.

Kramer re-imagined the theme song "Bless The Beasts and Children" from her father's film as an anthem for animal rights and wildlife advocacy groups.

