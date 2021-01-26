Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Kate Flannery Did All Her Own Stunts as Meredith on THE OFFICE

Kate Flannery talks about studying improv in Chicago with Jane Lynch.

Jan. 26, 2021  

Kate Flannery talks about studying improv in Chicago with Jane Lynch, developing Meredith's dark character story on The Office and auditioning for SNL.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below.

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

