VIDEO: KJ Apa Went From Concussed Rugby Player to RIVERDALE TV Star

He also talks about having no idea what the Super Bowl was.

Feb. 11, 2021  

KJ Apa talks about shooting "Riverdale" in Vancouver, growing up with Samoan culture and tradition, his dad being THE VILLAGE chief, getting three concussions while playing rugby, his road to becoming an actor, jumping seven years into the future on "Riverdale," and having no idea what the SUPER BOWL was.

Watch the clip from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below!

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy®-nominated "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," ABC's late-night talk show. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is well known for its huge viral video successes, with over 11 billion views and more than 15 million subscribers on the show's YouTube channel. Some of Kimmel's most popular comedy bits include "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets," "Lie Witness News," "Unnecessary Censorship," "Halloween Candy YouTube Challenge," and music videos like "I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum."

