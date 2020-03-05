VIDEO: KEVIN HART: WHAT THE FIT Season 3 Launches with Jimmy Kimmel

YouTube Originals today launched the premiere episode for season three of "Kevin Hart: What the Fit." The first episode of the star-studded series features Jimmy Kimmel alongside Hart as they learn what it takes to be a part of the Harlem Globetrotters. The Lionsgate-produced series will be available to audiences around the world on the Laugh Out Loud Network on YouTube, with new episodes premiering each Thursday and Monday.

In addition to Jimmy Kimmel (Harlem Globetrotters), season three guest stars include Mindy Kaling (80's Workout), Nick Jonas (Boy Scouts), Chelsea Handler (Country Club), David Dobrik ('Move with Hart' Community Workout), Emma Chamberlain (Soccer), The Dolan Twins (Ballroom Dancing), Keegan-Michael Key (Going for Gold), Keke Palmer (Mascots) and Adam Devine (Marching Band).

The 10-episode season will follow Hart and a new squad of his celebrity friends as they continue to inspire the world to work out. They'll offer a humorous take with outrageous antics as they tackle the courts of the Harlem Globetrotters, organize a community workout for an entire city and try out "some lesser known" Olympic sports.

"Kevin Hart: What the Fit" has nearly 380 million total series content views to date. In its first season, the series was nominated for 'Best Outstanding Short-Form Program' by the Producers Guild and most recently, won the Realscreen Award in the category 'Digital Content: Web Series/Programs - Reality.'

"Kevin Hart: What the Fit" joins a growing slate of personality-driven Youtube Originals, including "Almost Ready" with Shay Mitchell, "Liza on Demand" starring YouTube's Liza Koshy and "A Heist with Markiplier." Upcoming projects with top personalities include documentaries with Paris Hilton and Dude Perfect; a beauty competition series with James Charles; a live event with David Blaine coming this fall and season three of the hit scripted series, "Cobra Kai." Youtube is also investing heavily in learning and music-driven original series and specials.

"Kevin Hart: What the Fit," is produced by Pulse Creative and HartBeat Productions in association with Lionsgate Television. Matt Kunitz, Kevin Hart, Jeff Clanagan, Pip Wells, David Shumsky, Rebecca Shumsky Quinn, and Mark Harris serve as executive producers.

Susanne Daniels is Global Head of Original Content for YouTube. Alex Piper, Head of Unscripted, Youtube Originals and Margaret Burris Development Lead, Youtube Originals will oversee "Kevin Hart: What the Fit" for the global platform.





