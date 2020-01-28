VIDEO: Julia Garner Talks High School on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Article Pixel Jan. 28, 2020  

Julia Garner talks about her recent visit to the Sundance Film Festival and her film The Assistant, and updates Seth on her progress toward learning how to drive.

Watch the clip from "Late NIght With Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

