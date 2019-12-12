VIDEO: Jon Hamm Talks TOP GUN: MAVERICK on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Article Pixel Dec. 12, 2019  

Jon Hamm pitches a Star Wars role for himself, drops updates about working with Tom Cruise on Top Gun: Maverick and describes what it was like being directed by Clint Eastwood in Richard Jewell.

Watch the interview on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

VIDEO: Jon Hamm Talks TOP GUN: MAVERICK on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Idina Menzel Performs New Christmas Song 'At This Table' on TODAY
  • VIDEO: John Mulaney Held Auditions for His Netflix Musical Comedy Special
  • VIDEO: Meet the London Cast of BE MORE CHILL
  • VIDEO: See How THE LION KING's Elephant Is Brought To Life