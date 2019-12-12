VIDEO: Jon Hamm Talks TOP GUN: MAVERICK on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Jon Hamm pitches a Star Wars role for himself, drops updates about working with Tom Cruise on Top Gun: Maverick and describes what it was like being directed by Clint Eastwood in Richard Jewell.

Watch the interview on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

