VIDEO: John Stamos and the FULL HOUSE Gang Create 'Full Quarantine' Parody!

John Stamos rounded up the Full House/Fuller House gang to create a parody of the show's opening, called Full Quarantine!

The video includes Full House stars Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber and the series' creator Jeff Franklin.

"Unlike Full House, this will all go away," the video says.

Watch the video below!

Full House is an American television sitcom created by Jeff Franklin for ABC. The show chronicles the events of widowed father Danny Tanner who enlists his brother-in-law Jesse Katsopolis and best friend Joey Gladstone to help raise his three daughters, oldest D.J., middle child Stephanie and youngest Michelle in his San Francisco home. It aired from September 22, 1987 to May 23, 1995, broadcasting eight seasons and 192 episodes.





