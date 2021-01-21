VIDEO: John Oliver Talks Biden's Inauguration on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

John talks about the challenges of doing his show from home, Joe Biden being sworn in as President, becoming a U.S. citizen while Trump was in office, returning to work on Valentine's Day, friends from England calling him to talk about the state of the world, and the Capitol attacks.

