VIDEO: Joe Biden Talks the 2020 Election, Family Photos, and More on THE LATE LATE SHOW

James Corden welcomes Vice President Joe Biden who is quarantined safely at home for Tuesday night's episode of The Late Late Show. James asks about Biden's assessment of President Donald Trump's response to the pandemic in the United States. And Vice President Biden expresses a number of frustrations, and solutions the federal government should be enacting instead.

Corden asks also Vice President Biden about his presumptive run as the democratic nominee for president in 2020, including the step of picking his own vice president.

Corden also asks Vice President Biden to show off something special from his home, and he is quick to share a few special photos of his family.

Watch below!

