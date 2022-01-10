VIDEO: Jodie Comer & Stephen Graham Star in Acorn TV's HELP Trailer

Acorn TV TODAY released the official trailer for the Rose d'Or Award-winning film Help, starring Emmy winner Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham premiering exclusively in the U.S. on Acorn TV Monday, January 31.

In Help, young care worker Sarah (Jodie Comer, Killing Eve, Free Guy), forms an unlikely bond with nursing home resident Tony (Stephen Graham, The North Water, Line of Duty), living with young onset dementia. But when the Covid-19 pandemic hits, her character and their relationship are put to THE TEST under horrifying circumstances. The film originally released in the U.K. on Channel4 in September, 2021, was acclaimed by critics

Written by BAFTA winner Jack Thorne (Enola Holmes, His Dark Materials) and directed by Marc Munden (The Third Day, The Secret Garden), the drama Help also stars Lesley Sharp (Scott & Bailey, Three Girls).

It's executive produced by Beth Willis (Doctor Who, Eric & Ernie), George Faber (Collateral, The White Queen), Christopher Moll(Lady Macbeth, Apostasy), as well as Thorne, Munden, Graham, and Comer. Help is a Forge Production, in association with One Shoe Films and Liverpool Film Office for Channel 4 Television. All3Media handles the international distribution.

Watch the new trailer here: