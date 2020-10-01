VIDEO: Jimmy Kimmel & DJ Khaled Bet on the NBA Finals

DJ Khaled is a Miami Heat fan and Jimmy is an LA Lakers fan.

DJ Khaled is a Miami Heat fan and Jimmy is an LA Lakers fan, so they thought it would be fun to make a friendly wager. If the Lakers win, Jimmy gets Khaled's beloved jet-ski and if the Heat win, Khaled gets Jimmy's classic 1982 Donkey Kong Jr. arcade game which he really does not want to part with.

Watch the clip from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below!

