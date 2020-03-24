VIDEO: Jimmy Fallon and Trevor Noah Talk Life in Quarantine

Late night TV worlds collide on last night's episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition," when special guest Trevor Noah of THE DAILY SHOW "Zooms" by. And later, DJ D-Nice joins!

During the episode, Fallon takes a moment to put some things out to pasture, like cheap plane tickets and seasonal allergies, in a homemade version of "Go On, Git!" And later, Trevor chats with Jimmy on how his life has (or hasn't) changed since being quarantined. And finally, DJ D-Nice recounts spinning records for the hottest virtual parties!

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" will air hybrid episodes during the show's usual time slot (11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET/PT) on NBC, featuring new guests as part of Fallon's "At Home Edition" segments combined with best-of-moments from encore episodes.

Last night's episode will support the charity No Kid Hungry. Following its premiere on YouTube last week, "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition" has been a hit, and a lot of fun for both Jimmy and the viewers - with over 14.5 million views combined, and have helped raised more than $100,000 for charity.





