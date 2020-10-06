Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Jessica Chastain Talks Quarantine With Her Grandmother on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Jessica Chastain discusses the inspiration behind her female-centered new film.

Oct. 6, 2020  

Jessica Chastain explains what it is like to quarantine with her grandmother, discusses the inspiration behind her female-centered new film The 355 and talks about what it was like filming during the pandemic.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

