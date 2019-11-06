VIDEO: Jenny Slate Talks About Getting Engaged in a Castle on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Jenny Slate describes getting engaged in a castle, explains the origin of her book title, Little Weirds, and shares how her family handled being interviewed for her Netflix comedy special.

Watch the interview on "The Tonight Show WIth Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!





