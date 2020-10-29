Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Jenny Hagel Talks Pope Francis & Civil Unions on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Watch the clip below!

Oct. 29, 2020  

Late Night writer Jenny Hagel talks to Seth about Pope Francis' statement that same-sex couples should be able to have civil unions.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

