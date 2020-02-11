VIDEO: Janet Jackson Reveals the Story Behind 'Nasty' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Janet Jackson shares stories about recording her breakout album, Control, reveals the catcalling event that inspired "Nasty" and explains why she used to wear a key on her earring.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You