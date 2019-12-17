VIDEO: Jamie Foxx Talks About Giving His Daughter Acting Tips on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Article Pixel Dec. 17, 2019  

The Academy Award-winning actor, who stars in the upcoming "Just Mercy," shared what he told his daughter Corrine about starring in the live reboot of the beloved sitcom.

Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below!

Every weekday 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. GOOD MORNING AMERICA brings you the latest breaking news, expert analysis, helpful advice for everyday living, recipes from the best chefs in the country and live performances from the best musicians on television.

VIDEO: Jamie Foxx Talks About Giving His Daughter Acting Tips on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Isaac Powell Sings WEST SIDE STORY's 'Something's Coming'
  • VIDEO: John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John Reunite For GREASE Sing-A-Long and Q & A
  • VIDEO: Audra McDonald Performs 'Somewhere' And 'Some Other Time' to Honor Michael Tilson Thomas
  • VIDEO: Watch the Cast of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES Sing 'Start of Something New'