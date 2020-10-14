VIDEO: Jaboukie Young-White Talks About Poll Worker Shortages on THE DAILY SHOW

What happens if the U.S. doesn't have enough poll workers?

What happens if the U.S. doesn't have enough poll workers? Jaboukie Young-White learns how a poll worker shortage could affect the outcome of the election.

Watch the video below!

Most poll workers are over 60 and fewer are signing up due to Covid. In recent primaries, poll worker shortages led to long lines and voter disenfranchisement. Power the Polls focuses on recruiting low-risk, healthy and more diverse individuals to staff voting locations during early voting and on Election Day to ensure that those who choose or need to vote in-person can vote safely and delay-free.



The Daily Social Distancing Show airs weeknights at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central.

