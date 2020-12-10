VIDEO: Isla Fisher Talks About Being Married to Borat on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!
Isla talks about celebrating the holidays.
Isla talks about celebrating the holidays, what it's like when her husband Sacha Baron Cohen is working on a project, why she hasn't visited him on set for many years, and her new Disney+ Christmas movie Godmothered.
Watch the clip from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below!
