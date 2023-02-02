VIDEO: Hulu Shares First Look at BRUISER From Onyx Collective

Hulu has shared a first lok at the new original film Bruiser, which is set to hit streaming on February 24.

In director Miles Warren's searing feature debut about fathers, families and the effects of toxic masculinity, 14-year-old Darious (Jalyn Hall) explores the boundaries of his manhood through tumultuous interactions with Malcolm (Shamier Anderson), his strict but loving father, and Porter (Trevante Rhodes), a charismatic drifter.

When Darious learns Porter's true identity, he is thrust into a conflict between the two men that may rip his family apart and threaten his safety. The film stars Trevante Rhodes as Porter, Shamier Anderson as Malcolm, Shinelle Azoroh as Monica and Jalyn Hall as Darious.

Ryder Picture Company, Lyrical Media, Silent R Management and Toula67 Entertainment produce the film. Aaron Ryder, Jewerl Ross, Scott Frank, Scott Lumpkin and Trevante Rhodes serve as producers.

Robert Ouyang Rusli delivers a brooding score, featuring a mix of haunting flute melodies with dark synths, sweeping strings, and rolling timpani. The pulsing pull of the score is punctuated with a unique combination of rattling Indonesian bamboo tubes (Angklung) and distorted found sound, creating a soundtrack that feels equal parts ethereal and harrowing. Original Music from the Film will be available on all DSPs on 2/24 via Hollywood Records.

Watch the new trailer here: