VIDEO: Hulu Releases Trailer for LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE Starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington

Hulu has released the trailer for Little Fires Everywhere starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington!

Watch the trailer below!

The 8-episode series will premiere on Wednesday, March 18th with three episodes.

Based on Celeste Ng's 2017 bestseller, Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood - and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.

The cast includes Reese Witherspoon (Elena Richardson), Kerry Washington (Mia Warren), Joshua Jackson (Bill Richardson), Rosemarie DeWitt (Linda McCullough), Jade Pettyjohn (Lexie Richardson), Jordan Elsass (Trip Richardson), Gavin Lewis (Moody Richardson), Megan Stott (Izzy Richardson), Lexi Underwood (Pearl Warren), and Huang Lu (Bebe).

The series is produced by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, Kerry Washington's Simpson Street and ABC Signature Studios, a part of Disney Television Studios. Liz Tigelaar ("Life Unexpected," "Casual") will serve as creator, showrunner and executive producer. The series is also executive produced by Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Lauren Levy Neustadter, Pilar Savone and Lynn Shelton. Author Celeste Ng serves as producer.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You