VIDEO: Hulu Releases First VERONICA MARS Teaser

May. 1, 2019  

Today at the '19 presentation, Hulu released the first look at the Hulu revival of Veronica Mars.

Watch the teaser below!

Spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town's lifeblood tourist industry. After Mars Investigations is hired by THE FAMILY of one of the victims to find their son's killer, Veronica is drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery that pits the enclave's wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast's answer to Daytona Beach.

Veronica Mars premieres all episodes on Friday, July 26, only on Hulu.

VIDEO: Hulu Releases First VERONICA MARS Teaser
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories


More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Shoshana Bean and Jeremy Jordan Sing 'You Matter to Me' From WAITRESS
  • VIDEO: Watch the BEETLEJUICE Cast Perform 'That Beautiful Sound' in 360!
  • VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Parodies BEAUTY AND THE BEAST With New Song 'BARR!'
  • VIDEO: The Cast of KISS ME, KATE Performs 'Too Darn Hot' on TODAY
  • VIDEO: The Cast of AIN'T TOO PROUD Performs on TODAY
  • VIDEO: HAMILTON Biographer Ron Chernow Takes on Trump at the White House Correspondents' Dinner

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
    Â  Â 
    popup