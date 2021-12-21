VIDEO: HBO Releases SEARCH PARTY Final Season Trailer

The Max Original comedy series SEARCH PARTY returns to HBO Max for its fifth and final season Friday, January 7, with all ten episodes available to binge. In the new season, Dory (Alia Shawkat) enters a very public business partnership with charismatic tech billionaire Tunnel Quinn (Jeff Goldblum) on the other side of her near-death experience.

Watch the new trailer below!

Dory folds her old friends Portia (Meredith Hagner), Elliott (John Early) and Drew (John Reynolds) into the venture as they embark on an altruistic but terrifying journey. Joining the cast are recurring guest stars Kathy Griffin, John Waters, Aparna Nancherla, Angela Trimbur, Grace Kuhlenschmidt, Greta Titelman, Joe Castle Baker, Larry Owens and Michelle Badillo. Returning recurring guest stars include Jeffery Self and Clare McNulty.

Showrunners Sarah-Violet Bliss and Charles Rogers executive produce with Michael Showalter and Jax Media's Lilly Burns and Tony Hernandez.