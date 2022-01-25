VIDEO: HBO Max Shares New LOONEY TUNES Valentine's Day Special Trailer

This Valentine's Day, all you need is love and Looney Tunes Cartoons. Gather up your loved ones and join Bugs, Daffy, Porky and more of your Looney friends as they celebrate the most romantic day of the year in "Looney Tunes Cartoons Valentine's Extwavaganza!," a new special streaming Thursday, Feb. 3 on HBO Max.

In this love-struck episode, Porky's sweet on Petunia, but Daffy is sweet on Porky's sweets. Then, Bugs comes face-to face-with an unexpected admirer...These and more romantic misadventures are in store for the Looney Tunes characters, you DON'T want to miss it!

From Warner Bros. Animation, and starring the cherished Looney Tunes characters, Looney Tunes Cartoons echoes the high production value and process of the original Looney Tunes theatrical shorts with a cartoonist-driven approach to storytelling. In this modern iteration of the classic series, marquee Looney Tunes characters are featured in their classic pairings in simple, gag-driven, and visually vibrant stories.

Looney Tunes Cartoons is executive produced by Pete Browngardt (Uncle Grandpa) and Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!). THE VOICE cast includes Eric Bauza (Bugs Bunny/Daffy Duck/Tweety/Marvin the Martian), Bob Bergen (Porky Pig), Jeff Bergman (Elmer Fudd/Sylvester), Fred Tatasciore (Yosemite Sam) and Candi Milo (Granny), Michael Ruocco (Beaky Buzzard).

Watch the new trailer here:

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/4jOtv69R_iI" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>