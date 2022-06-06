VIDEO: HBO Max Shares GORDITA CHRONICLES Trailer

The Max Original comedy series, GORDITA CHRONICLES, from Sony Pictures Television, will debut with all ten episodes on THURSDAY, JUNE 23 on HBO Max.

The year is 1985 and Cucu "Gordita" Castelli (Olivia Goncalves) has just said goodbye to all of her friends and family in Santo Domingo and moved to Miami with her marketing executive father Víctor (Juan Javier Cardenas), bold and vivacious mother Adela (Diana Maria Riva), and status-obsessed older sister Emilia (Savannah Nicole Ruiz).

While life in America is far from what they imagined, the Castellis are determined to take charge of their strange new world. A uniquely funny coming-of-age series, GORDITA CHRONICLES is about family, opportunity, love, resilience, and boldly defying the status quo in pursuit of the "American Dream."

Claudia Forestieri wrote the pilot and serves as executive producer. The cast includes Olivia Goncalves, Diana Maria Riva, Juan Javier Cardenas, Savannah Nicole Ruiz, Noah Rico, Cosette Hauer and Dascha Polanco. Patrick Fabian and Loni Love will guest star.

Josh Berman ("Drop Dead Diva," "CSI") executive produces alongside Jennifer Robinson and Chris KING of Osprey Productions. Showrunner Brigitte Munoz-Liebowitz executive produces for Bons Mots Emporium. Eva Longoria directed the pilot and serves as executive producer for UnbeliEVAble Entertainment. Zoe Saldana, Mariel Saldana and Cisely Saldana are executive producers for Cinestar Pictures.

Watch the trailer here: