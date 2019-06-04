VIDEO: Go Behind the Scenes of JESSICA JONES with Director Krysten Ritter

Continuing the tradition that Marvel's Jessica Jones has had of championing women both in front of and behind the camera, this season saw the show's star Krysten Ritter take on a new role when she had the opportunity to direct the second episode. Go behind-the-scenes as Ritter and her castmates reflect on their experiences.

Watch the video below!

When Jessica (Krysten Ritter) crosses paths with a highly intelligent psychopath, she and Trish (Rachael Taylor) must repair their fractured relationship and team up to take him down. But a devastating loss reveals their conflicting ideas of heroism, and sets them on a COLLISION COURSE that will forever change them both.

The series is executive produced by showrunner Melissa Rosenberg (Dexter) and Jeph Loeb (Marvel's Daredevil, Marvel's Jessica Jones, Marvel's Luke Cage) who also serves as Marvel's Head of Television. Marvel's Jessica Jones is produced by Marvel Television in association with ABC Studios for Netflix.

Season three cast also features Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix Trilogy), Eka Darville (Empire), Benjamin Walker (Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter), Jeremy Bobb (Russian Doll), Sarita Choudhury (Homeland), Tiffany Mack (Hap and Leonard), Jessica Frances Dukes (The Good Wife), Aneesh Sheth (New Amsterdam) and Rebecca DeMornay (The Hand that Rocks the Cradle).





