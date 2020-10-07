VIDEO: GEMUSETTO Returns for Chaotic Second Season

Premiering November 7th.

Gemusetto is back for an action-packed season two with Gemusetto: Death Beat(s) premiering Saturday, November 7 at 1 a.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim's Toonami block. Teetering between a melodrama and stream of consciousness, the series follows a band of unexpected heroes as they work together to learn about friendship and save the universe.

After being incinerated by the Inca sun god Inti, sportsman and relic thief Makasu joins a woman made entirely of fingers as they work to uncover the damage he has done. While embarking on his mission, Makasu must use his musical robot battle amphibian to reset death itself as every religion tries to judge his soul in the converging afterlives!

Having first premiered on Adult Swim as part of the network's April Fool's stunt, Gemusetto combines various anime styles with hilarious humor and depictions of Inca gods. Be sure to catch up on Gemusetto season one here before the season two premiere!

The quarter-hour animated series is created by Max Simonet (Tender Touches) and produced by Adult Swim's Williams Street Productions.

Adult Swim (AdultSwim.com), launched in 2001, is a WarnerMedia network offering original and acquired animated and live-action series for young adults. Airing nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (ET/PT), Adult Swim is the #1 network with persons18-24, 18-34 and 18-49 and is seen in 85 million U.S. homes.

Warner Bros. is a global leader in the creation, production, distribution, licensing and marketing of all forms of entertainment across all current and emerging media and platforms. A WarnerMedia company, the Studio is home to one of the most successful collections of brands in the world and stands at the forefront of every aspect of the entertainment industry, from feature film, television and home entertainment production and worldwide distribution to DVD and Blu-ray, digital distribution, animation, comic books, videogames, product and brand licensing, and broadcasting.

Watch a trailer here:

View More TV Stories Related Articles