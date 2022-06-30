VIDEO: Freeform Debuts Trailer for New Comedy EVERYTHING'S TRASH

Freeform is thrilled to share the official trailer for its upcoming comedy "Everything's Trash" ahead of its two episode series premiere on Wednesday, July 13 at 10pm EDT (available the next day on Hulu).

Executive produced by Phoebe Robinson, who serves as the series star, and Jonathan Groff (Black-ish), who also serves as showrunner, "Everything's Trash" follows Phoebe, a 30-something outspoken podcast star making her professional mark while living a broke and delightfully messy life in Brooklyn.

When her "perfect" older brother launches a political campaign, she's forced to start her adulting journ-journ. Ugh. Life may be a little boo-boo, but Phoebe, ever the cocoa queen, is still thriving.

The series also stars Jordan Carlos, Toccarra Cash, Nneka Okafor and Moses Storm. Tiny Reparations, led by Jose Acevedo, serves as non writing co-executive producer along with co-executive producer Chioke Nassor who directs the pilot. The series is produced by ABC Signature.

Watch the new trailer here: