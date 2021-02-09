Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Foo Fighters Perform 'Waiting on a War' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Their new album 'Medicine at Midnight' is out now.

Feb. 9, 2021  

Musical guest Foo Fighters perform "Waiting on a War" for The Tonight Show.

Watch the performance below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


