VIDEO: Fist Look at THE CROWN, STRANGER THINGS 4 & More Coming to Netflix in 2022

Netflix has released a new video highlighting some of the new titles and releases coming to the streaming platform in 2022.

Check out new looks and information on Ozark Season 4 Part 1, Stranger Things Season 4, Bridgerton Season 2, The Crown Season 5, After Life Season 3, The Umbrella Academy Season 3, Locke and Key: Season 3, Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, Resident Evil, Alice in Borderland Season 2, All Of Us Are Dead, Inventing Anna, Archive 81, In From The Cold, Brazen, Raising Dion Season 2, Vikings Valhalla, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, The Cuphead Show!, First Kill, The House, Magic: The Gathering, The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window, Sandman, The Midnight Club, Munich: The Edge of War, and The Witcher: Blood Origin.

