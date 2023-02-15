Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: First Trailer for Bob Odenkirk's New AMC Series LUCKY HANK

AMC will air a premiere event on Sunday, March 19 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Feb. 15, 2023  

AMC Networks announced that Emmy®-nominees Bob Odenkirk and Mireille Enos' highly anticipated next series Lucky Hank will debut across four of its linear networks with BBC AMERICA, IFC and SundanceTV joining AMC and AMC+ for a multi-network premiere event on Sunday, March 19 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

The news coincides with the release of the series' first full-length trailer. The linear debut of Lucky Hank follows the series' recently announced world premiere at South By Southwest (SXSW) in Austin on Saturday, March 11.

Lucky Hank is a mid-life crisis tale set at Railton College, told in the first person by William Henry "Hank" Devereaux, Jr. (Odenkirk, Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad), the unlikely chairman of the English department in a badly underfunded college in a working-class American town.

Hank's discontent is rooted in unresolved issues with his father, a mediocre and entitled student body, and in the fact that his department is more savagely divided than the Balkans.

Enos (Hanna, The Killing) stars as Lily Devereaux, the emotionally grounded, unflappable wife of Hank and the Vice Principal of the local high school in rural Pennsylvania where they live. As Hank's life starts to unravel, Lily begins to question the path she's on and the choices she's made.

Additional series regulars include (alphabetically): Sara Amini, Diedrich Bader, Suzanne Cryer, Olivia Scott Welch and Cedric Yarbrough with guest stars (alphabetically): Alvina August, Tom Bower, Shannon DeVido, Chris Diamantopoulos, Lilah Fitzgerald, Jackson Kelly, Arthur Keng, Kyle Maclachlan, Oscar Nuñez and more.

Aaron Zelman and Paul Lieberstein, who adapted the project from the novel "Straight Man" by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Russo, serve as co-showrunners as well as executive producers, along with Odenkirk, Peter Farrelly, who also serves as director, Mark Johnson, Russo, Naomi Odenkirk, Marc Provissiero and Jessica Held. The series is produced by AMC Studios with partners Sony Pictures' Television TriStar TV and Johnson's Gran Via.

Watch the new trailer here:




Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
FLASHDANCE Celebrates 40th Anniversary with 4K Ultra HD Debut Photo
FLASHDANCE Celebrates 40th Anniversary with 4K Ultra HD Debut
Originally released on April 15, 1983, FLASHDANCE was a massive hit—becoming the third highest-grossing film of the year in the U.S.—as well as a pop culture sensation. The film was nominated for four Academy Awards and Irene Cara won for her iconic song “Flashdance…What a Feeling.”   The film is filled with music, drama, and, of course, and dance.
VIDEO: Watch the DRAG RACE ESPAÑA Season Three Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Watch the DRAG RACE ESPAÑA Season Three Trailer
“Drag Race España” is a World of Wonder and Atresmedia Televisión production in collaboration with Buendía Estudios. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, RuPaul Charles, and Tom Campbell executive produce for World of Wonder. Passion Distribution distributes the series globally in line with Passion Distribution. Watch the new video trailer now!
THE GOOD LAWYER to Premiere on March 13 on ABC Photo
THE GOOD LAWYER to Premiere on March 13 on ABC
In the episode, Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) seeks legal representation to help him win a case and puts his faith in a promising, young lawyer who has obsessive compulsive disorder. The episode is written by co-showrunners David Shore and Liz Friedman, and directed by Ruben Fleischer.

From This Author - Michael Major


T-Pain to Release Covers Album in MarchT-Pain to Release Covers Album in March
February 15, 2023

On Top Of The Covers features creative covers of Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come,” Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’,” Dr. Hook’s “Sharing The Night Together,” Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me,” Chris Stapleton’s Tennessee Whiskey,” Frank Sinatra’s “That’s Life” ft. NandoSTL (a Nappy Boy Entertainment artist), and Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs.”
Dub Pistols Release Dark Reggae, Dub & Ska Single 'Moving On' ft MC & DJ Natty CampbellDub Pistols Release Dark Reggae, Dub & Ska Single 'Moving On' ft MC & DJ Natty Campbell
February 15, 2023

Legendary party-starters Dub Pistols release their new single “Moving On” featuring MC and D.J. Natty Campbell. After announcing their forthcoming album Frontline through Cyclone Records, this notorious touring band are carrying the summer atmosphere into these winter months with their infamous blend of dub, hiphop, ska and jungle. 
Jane Lynch, Daniel Radcliffe & More Join DIGMAN! Voice Cast on Comedy CentralJane Lynch, Daniel Radcliffe & More Join DIGMAN! Voice Cast on Comedy Central
February 15, 2023

The show will feature guest performances from Clancy Brown, Andy Daly, Cole Escola, Harvey Guillén, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Marc Evan Jackson, Rachel Kaly, Kerri Kenney, Lauren Lapkus, Jane Lynch, Mike Mitchell, Kyle Mooney, Claudia O’Doherty, Lennon Parham, Daniel Radcliffe, Maya Rudolph, and more.
John Vanderslice Announces New Album & Shares Lead Single 'Crystals 26'John Vanderslice Announces New Album & Shares Lead Single 'Crystals 26'
February 15, 2023

John Vanderslice has announced his new album CRYSTALS 3.0, and shared it’s lead single “Crystals 26.” The culmination of a span of ecstatic experimentation with harsh noise and hard drugs, curious samples and cascading sequencers—it is both a new pinnacle for Vanderslice and the manifestation of a revelatory outlook. 
ALASKA DAILY's Winter Return Airs on March 12ALASKA DAILY's Winter Return Airs on March 12
February 15, 2023

The series stars Hilary Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald, Jeff Perry as Stanley Cornik, Grace Dove as Rosalind “Roz” Friendly, Meredith Holzman as Claire Muncy, Matt Malloy as Bob Young, Pablo Castelblanco as Gabriel Tovar, Ami Park as Yuna Park and Craig Frank as Austin Teague.
share