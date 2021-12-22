VIDEO: First Look at Fox's MONARCH Country Music Series

Fox has shared a first look at the upcoming COUNTRY MUSIC drama series Monarch.

Monarch is a Texas-sized, multi-generational musical drama about America's first family of country music. The series, 100%-owned by FOX Entertainment, debuts with a special two-night event beginning Sunday, Jan. 30, immediately following the NFC CHAMPIONSHIP, and continuing in its regular time period on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Academy Award Winner Susan Sarandon, Golden Globe nominee Anna Friel, Grammy Award nominee Trace Adkins, Josh Sasse, Beth Ditto, Meagan Holder, Inigo Pascual, Martha Higareda and Emma Milani star. Tony Award Winner Faith Prince, Adam Croasdell, Reshma Shetty, Callum Kerr, Kevin Chapin, DW Moffat, Damon Dayoub and Eva Amurri are featured in recurring roles.

Watch the new look here: