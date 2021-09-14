VIDEO: First Look At Season Two of HBO's LOVE LIFE, Starring William Jackson Harper and Anna Kendrick

HBO has released a first look at season two of Love Life, debuting with three episodes on Thursday, October 28.

Season two of the Max Original romantic comedy anthology series focuses on Marcus Watkins (Emmy nominee and executive producer William Jackson Harper) as he comes out of a years-long relationship with the woman he thought was going to be his person. After the rug is pulled out from under him, he is plunged back into the search for the romantic fulfillment that he thought he had already found.

The ten-episode season continues with three episodes on November 4 and concludes with four episodes on November 11.

In addition to Harper, season two also stars series regulars Jessica Williams, Punkie Johnson and Chris "Comedian CP" Powell; recurring guest stars Arian Moayed, Leslie Bibb and John Earl Jelks; and guest stars Maya Kazan, Ego Nwodim, Kimberly Elise, Blair Underwood, Janet Hubert, Jordan Rock and Steven Boyer. Keith David narrates. Season one's Anna Kendrick, who also executive produces, Zoë Chao, Peter Vack, Sasha Compére and Nick Thune will appear in season two.

Love Life season two is co-showrun by creator Sam Boyd, Bridget Bedard and Rachelle Williams. Boyd, Bedard and Williams serve as executive producers with Anna Kendrick, William Jackson Harper, Paul Feig and Dan Magnante. Love Life is produced by Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment.

Watch the first look here:

Photo Credit: Sarah Shatz/HBO Max