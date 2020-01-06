VIDEO: Find Out if Mario Lopez is Bringing Back the Mullet for the SAVED BY THE BELL Revival

Mario Lopez will appear in the upcoming "Saved by the Bell" reboot, but will he reveal to Ellen if he's bringing back his character's mullet? The "Access Hollywood" host also talked about the multiple injuries he's sustained while boxing, his new son Santino, and why he's like Universal Studios' Mickey Mouse with all the shows he tapes on the lot.

Watch the clip from "The Ellen Show" below!

For 17 incredible, eventful and sometimes life-changing seasons, Ellen has been making audiences laugh all over the world with her signature brand of humor and her powerful message of kindness. There's nobody better at making you laugh and brightening your day. You never know what funny can do!





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You