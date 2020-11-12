Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Ethan Hawke Gushes About His Daughter Maya on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Ethan Hawke compares James McBride's portrayal of John Brown's story to a magic trick.

Nov. 12, 2020  

Ethan Hawke compares James McBride's portrayal of John Brown's story to a magic trick and shares how his daughter Maya Hawke's role in Stranger Things led to her role in The Good Lord Bird.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

