VIDEO: Eric McCormack Reveals What He Took from the WILL & GRACE Set on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Article Pixel Jan. 24, 2020  

Eric McCormack talks about the end of Will & Grace and reveals what pieces he's stolen from the set of the show.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below.

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

VIDEO: Eric McCormack Reveals What He Took from the WILL & GRACE Set on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Will MOULIN ROUGE's Aaron Tveit Get Stumped Playing Song Association?
  • VIDEO: See Jordan Fisher & Holland Taylor in the New Trailer for TO ALL THE BOYS: P.S. I STILL LOVE YOU
  • VIDEO: Listen to the Song Lin-Manuel Miranda Created for STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER!
  • VIDEO: Get an Inside Look at GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY With Austin Scott, Colton Ryan and More!