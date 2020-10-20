VIDEO: Ego Nwodim Tells SETH MEYERS She Was Pre-Med Before SNL
Ego Nwodim explains navigating Saturday Night Live during COVID-19.
Ego Nwodim explains navigating SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE during COVID-19, talks about following the pre-med track in college and reveals the feedback she received from Baltimore Police after her SNL sketch Thirsty Cops.
Watch the interview on "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!
Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.
Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.
