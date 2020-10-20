VIDEO: Ego Nwodim Tells SETH MEYERS She Was Pre-Med Before SNL

Ego Nwodim explains navigating Saturday Night Live during COVID-19.

Ego Nwodim explains navigating SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE during COVID-19, talks about following the pre-med track in college and reveals the feedback she received from Baltimore Police after her SNL sketch Thirsty Cops.

Watch the interview on "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

