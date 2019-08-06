Premium network EPIX released a new teaser trailer for the highly anticipated new series, GODFATHER OF HARLEM. The 10-episode, hour-long drama series is inspired by the story of infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Forest Whitaker), who in the early 1960s returned from ten years in prison to find THE NEIGHBORHOOD he once ruled in shambles. With the streets controlled by the Italian mob, Bumpy must take on the Genovese crime family to regain control. During the brutal battle, he forms an alliance with radical preacher Malcolm X (Nigél Thatch) - catching Malcolm's political rise in the crosshairs of social upheaval and a mob war that threatens to tear the city apart. GODFATHER OF HARLEM is a collision of the criminal underworld and the civil rights movement during one of the most tumultuous times in American history.

WAtch the trailer below!

In addition to Oscar winner Forest Whitaker (The Last King of Scotland) as star and executive producer, cast members include and Vincent D'Onofrio (Law and Order: Criminal Intent, Daredevil), lfenesh Hadera (She's Gotta Have It, Baywatch), Nigél Thatch (Selma, American Dreams), Paul Sorvino (Goodfellas), Chazz Palminteri (A Bronx Tale, Modern Family), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul), Lucy Fry (Bright, Vampire Academy), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (It Comes at Night, Mudbound) and Antoinette Crowe-Legacy.

Produced by ABC Signature Studios, the series is co-created and executive produced by Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein (Narcos). Forest Whitaker and Nina Yang Bongiovi, along with James Acheson and Markuann Smith, serve as executive producers. Chris Brancato serves as showrunner.

GODFATHER OF HARLEM was shot on location in New York City.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You