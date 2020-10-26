VIDEO: Drew Barrymore Talks Motherhood on TODAY SHOW

Actor Drew Barrymore has spent more than 40 years on screen.

Actor Drew Barrymore has spent more than 40 years on screen, and now she's taking on a new role as host of her own real-life talk show - with her very own mug! In this week's Sunday Sitdown, Barrymore talks with Willie Geist about developing the format of the show and finally getting to walk out on set during production. She also opens up about her personal life, from the impact of her divorce in 2016 from her husband, actor Will Kopelman, to being a mom to her two young daughters.

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!

