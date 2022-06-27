VIDEO: DreamWorks Animation Debuts GABBY'S DOLLHOUSE Season 5 Trailer

An all new cat-tastic season of DreamWorks Animation's Gabby's Dollhouse premieres exclusively on Netflix July 25. Check out the new trailer of the hit children's series below!

Things are getting teeny-tiny at Gabby's Dollhouse as Gabby and her kitty crew work together to get each other out of some sparkly, swirly and sometimes sticky situations! Gabby and Pandy visit the Cat-osphere to rescue CatRat from planet Caturn, Cakey works his baking magic to free the Gabby Cats from an overgrown cupcake tree, and a mystery leads to a game of dollhouse detectives.

Cat-O-Ween gets everyone in the spooky spirit complete with Baby Box's Cat-o-Lanterns. Quirky Cat Bop, cat-tastic crafts and growth mindset make Gabby's Dollhouse an a-meow-zing adventure!

Created and executive produced by Traci Paige Johnson (Blue's Clues, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood) and Jennifer Twomey (Blue's Clues, Team Umizoomi), Gabby's Dollhouse is a mixed media series that unboxes a surprise before jumping into a fantastical animated world full of adorable cat characters that live inside Gabby's dollhouse. Any adventure can unfold when we play in Gabby's Dollhouse!

At the heart of Gabby's Dollhouse lie important messages that instill a growth mindset. Gabby's adventures celebrate making mistakes and finding creative ways to learn from them. Some of Gabby's kitty friends may not be as flexible when their adventures become challenging, but Gabby is never afraid to, in her words, "fail fantastically" and make something beautiful out of a tough situation. Her positive attitude and resilience helps everyone see the best in any situation.

Watch the new trailer here: