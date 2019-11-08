VIDEO: Disney Television Animation Celebrates Its 35th Anniversary

This month marks Disney Television Animation's 35th Anniversary, the studio that created Pop culture phenomena beloved by multiple generations, including "DuckTales," "TaleSpin," "Recess," "Kim Possible," "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse," "Phineas and Ferb" and "Gravity Falls." Disney Television Animation' celebrates their anniversary with a video that highlights some of the studio's talented creatives, crew and executives.

Watch below!

Established in November 1984, Disney Television Animation is an industry leader in the creation of animated television for preschoolers, kids and tweens across Disney-branded channels and platforms. The animation studio is home to hit television series including "DuckTales," "Phineas and Ferb," "Gravity Falls," "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse," "Sofia the First," "Elena of Avalor" and the "Mickey Mouse" shorts. Born from the single greatest animation legacy in the world, DTVA is a creative community of visual storytellers who celebrate and embrace the magic of Disney. The Studio is a flourishing creative environment and the place to be for the creative community, animation veterans and new talent alike. Its content delivers heartfelt storytelling that centers on comedy, fantastical wish fulfillment, relatable and surprising characters and worlds, and authentic and inclusive stories that matter.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You