VIDEO: Disney+ Reveals ZOMBIES 3 Official Trailer

Disney+ REVEALED the official trailer and key art for the original movie "ZOMBIES 3." The "trequel" in the hit music-driven franchise will premiere July 15, only on Disney+. A special "Lost Song" version of the film will premiere on Disney Channel on August 12.

"ZOMBIES 3" stars Milo Manheim as zombie Zed and Meg Donnelly as cheerleader Addison, who are beginning their senior year at Seabrook High in the town that's become a safe haven for monsters and humans alike. Zed is anticipating an athletic scholarship that will make him the first zombie to attend college, while Addison is gearing up for Seabrook's first international cheer-off. Then suddenly, extraterrestrial beings arrive in Seabrook, provoking something other than friendly competition.

The movie also stars Chandler Kinney as Willa, Ariel Martin as Wynter, Pearce Joza as Wyatt, Carla Jeffery as Bree, Trevor Tordjman as Bucky, Kylee Russell as Eliza, Terry Hu as A-spen, Matt Cornett as A-lan, Kyra Tantao as A-li, James Godfrey as Bonzo and Kingston Foster as Zoey. RuPaul Charles joins the cast as THE VOICE of "The Mothership."

"ZOMBIES 3" is a Disney+ original film from Disney Branded Television, directed by Paul Hoen from a screenplay by David Light and Joseph Raso. Hoen, Light, Raso and Suzanne Farwell are executive producers.

